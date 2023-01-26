Belleville Sens and Boston Pizza Belleville Launch "BP Buddies" Program

January 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Boston Pizza Belleville are today announcing details of the brand-new BP Buddies program, supporting The Children's Foundation, United Way Hastings Prince Edward, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hastings & Prince Edward, and the YMCA Central East Ontario.

Through the generous support of Boston Pizza Belleville, the BP Buddies program will allow 10 Belleville Sens fans involved with those partner organizations to enjoy the game night experience at CAA Arena at each game for the rest of the season. Their night will include tickets, Belleville Sens merchandise, food and beverage vouchers, and a special in-game welcome. Plus, they'll get the chance for an exclusive meet and greet with Belleville Sens players following the game.

"Belleville is a great place to live, and we are lucky to enjoy professional hockey here in our city," said Boston Pizza Belleville Owners Mitch and Lisa Panciuk. "Boston Pizza Belleville is pleased to support young people in our community by giving everyone a chance to attend Belleville Senators games.We're so happy to partner with the Belleville Senators with this exciting program. Go Sens Go!"

"We and our charitable partners are so excited to launch the BP Buddies program for the rest of the season," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "We're extremely grateful for the support of Boston Pizza Belleville in being able to provide these experiences to youth and families throughout the Bay of Quinte Region, when they may not have been able to take part otherwise."

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.