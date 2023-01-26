Milos Kelemen Assigned to Roadrunners
January 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that forward Milos Kelemen had been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.
Kelemen made his National Hockey League debut with the Coyotes on Tuesday, January 24 at Mullett Arena against the Anaheim Ducks. He logged over ten minutes of ice time with a shot on goal, as he became the first Roadrunners player to make their NHL debut this season. Kelemen was also the fourth Tucson skater to be called up by Arizona this season, joining forwards Laurent Dauphin (three games), Mike Carcone (nine games) and Jan Jenik (one game).
The 23-year-old is in his first professional campaign in North America after six pro seasons across three different leagues in Europe. Kelemen appeared in each of Tucson's first 39 games this season with nine goals, 11 assists and 20 total points. He recorded his first career hat trick in a 6-3 win against San Jose on November 19, 2022.
A native of Zvolen, Slovakia, Kelemen represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He appeared in seven games for Team Slovakia on their way to earning a Bronze Medal.
The Roadrunners will host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday and Sunday at the Tucson Arena to close out a six-game home stand. Tucson enters the weekend having won three of the first four matchups on the home stand, after back-to-back victories over the defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2023
- Milos Kelemen Assigned to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Nick DeSimone Plays Game No.300 in AHL - Calgary Wranglers
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday, January 29 - Hershey Bears
- Six-Game Home Stand Wraps up with Fun Weekend at TCC - Tucson Roadrunners
- Friday's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out, Marking the Team's Third Straight - Texas Stars
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Guns vs. Hoses Game at the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Predators Recall Gravel from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Moose Reassign Pair of Players to ECHL - Manitoba Moose
- "Slap Shot" Weekend to Welcome Dave Hanson March 3-4 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Islanders Stop Wolf Pack, 6-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Defeats Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Rally Back But Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto Marlies - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda in Shootout, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Comes Out On Top In Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Sabourin Scores Overtime Winner as Belleville Sens Return to the Win Column - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Fall to Reign in O.T. - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Secure Two-Game Series Sweep Over Chicago With 4-1 Victory Wednesday - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Milos Kelemen Assigned to Roadrunners
- Six-Game Home Stand Wraps up with Fun Weekend at TCC
- Roadrunners Secure Two-Game Series Sweep Over Chicago With 4-1 Victory Wednesday
- Game #41 - Wolves at Roadrunners
- Roadrunners' Offense Explodes For Four-Goal Third Period In Win Over Chicago