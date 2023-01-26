Milos Kelemen Assigned to Roadrunners

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that forward Milos Kelemen had been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Kelemen made his National Hockey League debut with the Coyotes on Tuesday, January 24 at Mullett Arena against the Anaheim Ducks. He logged over ten minutes of ice time with a shot on goal, as he became the first Roadrunners player to make their NHL debut this season. Kelemen was also the fourth Tucson skater to be called up by Arizona this season, joining forwards Laurent Dauphin (three games), Mike Carcone (nine games) and Jan Jenik (one game).

The 23-year-old is in his first professional campaign in North America after six pro seasons across three different leagues in Europe. Kelemen appeared in each of Tucson's first 39 games this season with nine goals, 11 assists and 20 total points. He recorded his first career hat trick in a 6-3 win against San Jose on November 19, 2022.

A native of Zvolen, Slovakia, Kelemen represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He appeared in seven games for Team Slovakia on their way to earning a Bronze Medal.

The Roadrunners will host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday and Sunday at the Tucson Arena to close out a six-game home stand. Tucson enters the weekend having won three of the first four matchups on the home stand, after back-to-back victories over the defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves Tuesday and Wednesday.

