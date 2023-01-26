Friday's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out, Marking the Team's Third Straight

Texas Stars face off with the Milwaukee Admirals

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are sold out for Friday's game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Colorado Eagles.

This is the third consecutive sellout for the Stars, who swept the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 and 5-0 on Jan. 14-15 in front of back-to-back sellout crowds. It's also the fourth sellout in the last five home games for Texas, including the Dec. 30 game against Tucson, where the Stars beat the Roadrunners 7-3 in Cedar Park in front of a capacity crowd.

Those unable to attend Friday's game at 7:00 p.m. may tune in to AHLTV for the live broadcast by visiting theahl.com/ahltv or listen on the Texas Stars Broadcast Network. Coverage will also be available on the Stars social media through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Stars host the Eagles again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and a limited number of tickets are still available. Arrive early to take advantage of the Stars Fleece Hockey Helmet Hat giveaway. Fans can also purchase a Coca Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack for the game and get four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks for just $19 per person at TexasStars.com/tickets or visiting the H-E-B Center box office.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Ticket packages and group discounts for the remaining 2022-23 regular season games are on sale now! For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

