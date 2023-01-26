Reign Comes Out On Top In Overtime

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (21-15-1-1) scored twice in the final six minutes to force overtime and defeated the Calgary Wranglers (28-10-2-0) for the first time 33 seconds into the extra session on Lias Andersson's second goal of the night Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Andersson, who also had the equalizer on the power play with 2:11 to play in the third, continued a recent hot stretch that has now seen him score eight goals in his last eight games. Austin Wagner also found the back of the net for the second straight day with a shorthanded strike and captain TJ Tynan added two assists in the victory.

Date: January 25, 2023

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

Three Stars -

1. Lias Andersson (ONT)

2. Austin Wagner (ONT)

3. Aidan Dudas (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Dustin Wolf

Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

