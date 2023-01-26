Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Iowa Wild (20-14-2-3; 45 pts.) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (27-6-3-1; 58 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Coachella Valley Firebirds Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. for the first time in team history. The Firebirds enter Thursday's game with points in 13 consecutive games and the Wild have picked up points in eight games in a row.

TOP TEAMS

The Iowa Wild and Coachella Valley Firebirds have been two of the best teams in the American Hockey League since late December. Iowa has lost just once in regulation since Dec. 28 (9-1-0-1) and enters Thursday's contest riding an eight-game point streak (7-0-0-1). Coachella Valley has picked up points in 13 consecutive games. The last time the Firebirds lost in regulation came on Dec. 20, 2022 vs. Tucson.

PETAN POINTS

- Nic Petan scored the overtime winner for Iowa against Rockford on Tuesday, vaulting the Wild into fourth place in the Central Division

- Petan's goal was his team-leading fourth game-winner of the season

- Petan also scored the shootout winner on Jan. 16 vs. Grand Rapids

BIRDS ON FIRE

- Max McCormick has recorded a point in four consecutive games (5-5=10)

- Andrew Poturalski has points in six games in a row (1-7=8)

- Jesper Froden has recorded a point in seven consecutive games (7-3=10)

- Joey Daccord has won each of his last seven starts

