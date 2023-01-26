Henderson Silver Knights to Host Guns vs. Hoses Game at the Dollar Loan Center
January 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host the Las Vegas Police Knights and the Vegas Valley Firefighters Hockey clubs on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center for their annual charity matchup. A portion of the proceeds from this game between the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Fire Department will benefit the family of fallen LVMPD Officer Jameson Peacock.
After the Guns vs. Hoses game, the Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT, which is also the HSK's Pink in the Rink Theme Knight presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. The Guns vs. Hoses game is open to the public, and fans can click here to purchase tickets for $30. Anyone who buys through the link will receive tickets to the Silver Knights game that evening at no additional charge.
