Predators Recall Gravel from Milwaukee

January 26, 2023







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.

Gravel has skated in four games with the Predators this season, including his Nashville debut on Dec. 12 at St. Louis. He's also posted 10 points (1g-9a) and a +5 rating in 36 games with the Admirals, appearing in his ninth professional season. Gravel came to the Predators organization in July after skating in a career-high 59 AHL games with Stockton in 2021-22; the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner also recorded 14 points (3g-11a) - his most since 2017-18 - and a +12 rating for the Heat.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with the Kings and has gone on to skate in 113 games, with his most recent action prior to this season coming in 2019-20 with Toronto.

The Admirals kick-off a season-long six-game homestand by hosting the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

