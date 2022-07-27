Moose Ink Pair of Forwards

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Colin Bilek (BEE-lick) and Joseph Nardi to one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Colin Bilek

Forward

Born June 4, 1997 - Brighton, Mich.

Height 5.11 - Weight 195 - Shoots R

Bilek, 25, tied for the AHA scoring lead with 31 points (11G, 20A) in 34 games for Army (U.S. Military Academy) during the 2021-22 NCAA season. The Brighton, Mich. product totalled 93 points (43G, 50A) in 127 games over the course of four seasons with the team. The two-time captain was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team and AHA First All-Star Team in both 2021 and 2022. Bilek was the first two-time All-American in the history of the AHA. Prior to his collegiate career, Bilek suited up with the NAHL's Northeast Generals and tallied 90 points (36G, 54A) in 117 contests. Bilek's number six was retired by the Generals in 2021.

Joseph Nardi

Forward

Born June 1, 1997 - Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 - Weight 178 - Shoots L

Nardi, 25, recorded 14 points (3G, 11A) in 21 games with Northern Michigan University during the 2021-22 NCAA campaign. The Edmonton, Alta. product tallied 113 points (41G, 72A) in 170 games through his NCAA career. Nardi was also named to the All-WCHA Second All-Star Team and earned WCHA All-Academic team honours in 2020-21. The forward served as Northern Michigan's captain his final two seasons with the program. Prior to his collegiate career, Nardi suited up for three seasons with the AJHL's Whitecourt Wolverines where he totalled 136 points (47G, 89A) in 161 games. Nardi captured a gold medal with Team Canada West at the 2015 World Junior-A Challenge while recording four points (1G, 3A) in four games.

Ticket memberships for the 2022-23 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information.

