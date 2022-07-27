Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Changes
July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today time changes for games on Mar. 1 and Mar. 8 at Milwaukee. Mar. 1 start time is now 10:30 a.m. CT and Mar. 8 start time is now 7 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
