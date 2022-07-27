Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Changes

July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today time changes for games on Mar. 1 and Mar. 8 at Milwaukee. Mar. 1 start time is now 10:30 a.m. CT and Mar. 8 start time is now 7 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

