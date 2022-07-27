Colorado Inks Forwards Tarun Fizer, Cameron Wright

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Tarun Fizer to an AHL two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. In addition, the Eagles have also signed forward Cameron Wright to a one-year, AHL two-way contract.

Fizer appeared in one AHL game with Colorado during the 2021-22 season, a campaign in which he also notched 17 goals and 34 assists in 35 WHL games with the Victoria Royals. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger finished his major-junior career with 165 points in 225 total contests and served as the Royals team captain during the 2021-22 season. In addition, Fizer would appear in 18 ECHL playoff games with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, registering four goals and 11 assists.

Wright comes to the Eagles after helping the University of Denver capture the 2022 NCAA National Championship. In 41 regular season contests with the Pioneers, the 23-year-old netted 23 goals and 11 assists. His 23 goals were tied for the most on the team and were also tied for fourth among all NCAA Division-I skaters. Prior to transferring to Denver, Wright skated in 144 games with Bowling Green State University, accumulating 51 goals and 50 assists. Before making the jump to the college game, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger put up 63 goals and 67 assists in 136 games with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the OJHL.

The 2022-23 campaign will celebrate the 20th season of Colorado Eagles Hockey and will also mark the Eagles fifth season as members of the American Hockey League. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

