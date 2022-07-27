Monsters Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to Two-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that defenseman Cole Clayton has been signed to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. In his rookie pro campaign last year, Clayton notched 2-14-16 with 30 penalty minues and a -13 rating in 55 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'2", 209 lb. right-shooting native of Strathmore, AB, Clayton, 22, tallied 17-71-88 with 129 penalty minutes and a +27 rating in 214 career WHL appearances for the Medicine Hat Tigers spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-16 and 2017-21.

