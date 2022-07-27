Monsters Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to Two-Year AHL Contract
July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that defenseman Cole Clayton has been signed to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. In his rookie pro campaign last year, Clayton notched 2-14-16 with 30 penalty minues and a -13 rating in 55 appearances for Cleveland.
A 6'2", 209 lb. right-shooting native of Strathmore, AB, Clayton, 22, tallied 17-71-88 with 129 penalty minutes and a +27 rating in 214 career WHL appearances for the Medicine Hat Tigers spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-16 and 2017-21.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2022
- Admirals Ink Burgess to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to Two-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to Two-Year AHL Contract
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to One-Year AHL Contract
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Two-Year AHL Contract
- Cleveland Monsters Claim Multiple Awards at 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings