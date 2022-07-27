Oilers Announce Fort Wayne as ECHL Affiliate

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced their ECHL affiliate will move to the Fort Wayne Komets in Fort Wayne, Indiana for the 2022-23 season.

Dating back more than 70 years, Fort Wayne has grown to become a hockey staple in Indiana. Since 1959, its teams have been part of the International Hockey League (IHL), the United Hockey League (UHL) and the Central Hockey League (CHL), before joining the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in 2012.

Owned for the past 33 years by the Franke family of Fort Wayne, the Komets have been perennial contenders in the ECHL for the past decade capturing two division championships (2016 & 2018), one conference championship (2021) and a Kelly Cup title in 2021.

Head coach Colin Chaulk had a storied career with the Komets franchise from 2002-13, ranking third all-time in scoring in Komets history. Chaulk posted 684 points (187G, 497A) in 581 career games and had his number 91 retired on February 19, 2017.

The Komets are led by head coach Ben Boudreau, who served as an assistant coach with the Condors in 2014-15.

Edmonton had previously held an ECHL affiliation with the Wichita Thunder from 2017-2022.

