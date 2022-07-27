Admirals Ink Burgess to AHL Deal

July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed right wing Todd Burgess to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Burgess spent his rookie season split between the Manitoba Moose and the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). With the Moose he notched seven goals and six assists for 13 points to go along with nine penalty minutes in 35 contests and was nearly a point-per-game player with the Growlers, recording nine points (3g-6a) in 10 games.

The Phoenix, AZ native finished his collegiate career at Minnesota State-Mankato in 2021, helping the team capture the WCHA regular season championship and a berth in the Frozen Four. Prior to that he played three seasons at RPI where he had 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in 102 contests.

During the 2015-16 season, his final in juniors, Burgess was named NAHL Most Valuable Player after totaling 95 points (38g-57a) in just 60 contests and helping the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to the league title.

Burgess and the Admirals will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.