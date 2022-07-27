Anaheim Ducks Sign Olli Juolevi to One-Year Contract
July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Olli Juolevi to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2022-23 NHL season.
Juolevi, 24 (5/5/98), has appeared in 41 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida and Vancouver, recording 2-1=3 points with six penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 182-pound defenseman combined for 18 contests with Detroit and Florida in 2021-22. He also earned one assist (0-1=1) in three American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers, Florida's primary development affiliate.
Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Juolevi made his NHL debut for the Canucks in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Juolevi has also recorded 3-36=39 points and 28 PIM in 66 career AHL games with Charlotte (2021-22) and Utica (2018-20), including a single-season career high 2-23=25 points in 45 games with Utica in 2019-20.
The Helsinki, Finland, native spent the 2017-18 campaign with TPS of the Finnish Liiga, compiling 7-12=19 points in 38 games. In 2014-15, Juolevi earned the U-20 SM-liiga (Finland's junior league) Best Defenseman and Rookie of the Year, and was named to the First All-Star Team after collecting 6-26=32 points in 44 games with Jokerit's U-20 club.
He also spent two seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-17, earning 19-65=84 points with a +64 rating and 52 PIM in 115 games. He helped London to 2016 Ontario Hockey League and Memorial Cup championships. He was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team after earning 3-11=14 points in 18 postseason games, including seven assists in four Memorial Cup appearances (0-7=7).
Juolevi represented Finland at three straight World Junior Championships (2016, 2017 and 2018), serving as captain in 2017. He helped Finland to a gold medal at the 2016 championship, leading all tournament defensemen with nine assists in seven games while being named to the tournament All-Star Team.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Olli Juolevi to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Sign Darian Skeoch - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolves Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Changes - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Announce Schedule Changes - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins to Host 'Learn with Hockey' School & Stem Game on October 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oilers Announce Fort Wayne as ECHL Affiliate - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Inks Forwards Tarun Fizer, Cameron Wright - Colorado Eagles
- NHL Exhibition Tickets Sold Out - Belleville Senators
- Laczynski Re-Signs with Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Re-Sign Defender Cameron Gaunce - Ontario Reign
- Moose Ink Pair of Forwards - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Ink Burgess to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to Two-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Olli Juolevi to One-Year Contract
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Olle Eriksson Ek to One-Year Contract Extension
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Simon Benoit to One-Year Contract Extension
- San Diego Gulls 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Announced
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Home Opener