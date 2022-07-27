Wolves Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the American Hockey League's reigning Calder Cup champions has arrived! Individual tickets for all 36 home games during the Chicago Wolves' 2022-23 regular season go on sale at noon on Thursday, July 28.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves open the organization's 29th season on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Milwaukee Admirals visit Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Prior to the opening puck drop, the Wolves will host a banner-raising ceremony to celebrate their fifth league championship. Chicago owns more titles than any other North American professional hockey team over the last 25 seasons.

The Wolves will host 15 Saturday night and six Friday night games (all starting at 7 p.m.) and 10 Sunday afternoon games (all starting at 3 p.m.) on their road to the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The full schedule can be found at ChicagoWolves.com/Schedule.

There are several easy ways to purchase Wolves' single-game tickets via Ticketmaster. To purchase online, visit bit.ly/WolvesTicketsNow. Tickets also are available by calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting any Ticketmaster outlet - including the Allstate Arena box office.

Fans interested in saving money on customized ticket plans - everything from Alpha Wolf season tickets and 10-voucher Flex Packs to unique group outings - should visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

