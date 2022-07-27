Reign Re-Sign Defender Cameron Gaunce

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gaunce, 32, has spent his last two campaigns with the Reign and most recently appeared in 61 regular season games while posting 27 points on seven goals and 20 assists and a +12 rating during the 2021-22 year. He also suited up for all five of Ontario's 2022 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

In his first season with the Reign, the Sudbury, Ont. native saw action in 24 games during the shortened 2020-21 year and scored 13 points on three goals and 10 helpers.

Now entering his 13th professional season, Gaunce has previously played in 768 career regular season games, including 731 in the AHL with six teams including the Reign, Syracuse Crunch, Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Portland Pirates and Texas Stars. He's nearing the 300-point plateau for his AHL career, with 289 points already to his name (48-241(9) and has also accumulated a combined plus/minus rating of plus-126.

Gaunce's NHL experience has included 37 total games and nine points (3-6=9) with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning. He was initially selected in the second round by Colorado in the 2008 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has played in 48 career AHL postseason contests and helped Texas claim the 2014 Calder Cup Championship with four assists in 18 appearances on the team's run to the title. Gaunce is also a two-time AHL All-Star and participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario while he was with Syracuse.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Gaunce was named Ontario's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions in the community. It was the second time he's been recognized with the award in his career, previously earning the honor with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the 2016-17 season.

Gaunce turned pro in 2010 after spending his junior career with the OHL's Mississauga St. Michael's Majors (2007-10) where he suited up for 185 games and scored 141 points (33-108=141). He was named to the OHL's Second All-Star Team for two straight seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and was also on the First All-Rookie Team in 2007-08.

