Admirals Announce Schedule Changes
July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced a pair of schedule changes for the team against the Iowa Wild for the upcoming season.
First, the game on March 1st at Panther Arena has been changed to a 10:30 am start and will be a Baird/UW-Milwaukee Student Day Game. In addition, the home game originally schedule for Wednesday, March 8th as been moved to Tuesday, March 7th and will begin at 7 pm.
The Ads will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.
