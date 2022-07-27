NHL Exhibition Tickets Sold Out
July 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that the National Hockey League preseason game to be held at CAA Arena between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, has officially sold out.
"While we understand that people who could not obtain tickets to this extremely popular event may have strong feelings regarding the process, we went through to offer tickets. There is never a perfect way to do anything," said Belleville Senators Vice President Breanne Matthews. "We learned a lot through this experience that we will be able to grow from this moving forward. We also learned that Belleville truly is a hockey community with passionate fans, and we look forward to welcoming this passion and excitement to Belleville Senators' games at CAA Arena for many years to come. Go, Sens Go!"
Due to the nature of this event, we will be diligently policing the secondary ticket market. Anyone caught attempting to resell their tickets will have their tickets revoked due to our terms and conditions.
Although tickets for the NHL exhibition game are sold out. Belleville Senators' staff will reach out if and when tickets become available. We thank everyone for their interest and patience.
