Silver Knights Sign Darian Skeoch

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 27, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Darian Skeoch to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Skeoch, 25, joins the Silver Knights after two seasons in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel. The New Liskeard, Ontario native notched a goal and eight points in 52 games last season with the Americans, and his 135 penalty minutes ranked tied for sixth among ECHL defensemen. In 83 career ECHL games with Allen and Indy, Skeoch has totaled 177 penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Skeoch played two seasons of college hockey in Canada at Carleton University, collecting five goals, 13 points, and 133 penalty minutes in 47 games from 2018-20. He was named to the USports (East) All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman played three seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2015-18, appearing in 145 games for the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes and serving as an assistant captain for Vancouver in 2017-18. Skeoch posted four goals and 23 points, along with 265 penalty minutes, in his WHL career.

Darian Skeoch, Defenseman

Birthplace: New Liskeard, ON

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Right

- Recorded one goal and eight points in 52 ECHL games with Allen in 2021-22

- Ranked tied for sixth among ECHL defensemen with 135 penalty minutes in 2021-22

- Totaled five goals and 13 points in 47 career USports game at Carleton University

- Named to USports (East) All-Rookie Team in 2018-19

- Assistant captain with WHL Vancouver in 2017-18

- Recorded four goals, 23 points, and 265 PIM in 145 career WHL games with Lethbridge and Vancouver

