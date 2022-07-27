Penguins to Host 'Learn with Hockey' School & Stem Game on October 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - What is the area of a hockey net in square feet?

A puck moving along the ice exhibits what kind of friction?

Can you locate Radim Zohorna's home country on a map?

These are just some of the questions that will be answered when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins host their inaugural 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day game on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Hershey Bears.

The puck (which has a circumference of 9.5 inches) will drop at 10:30 a.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Schools throughout the region are invited to attend the game, which will see each student receive a special Penguins workbook, featuring STEM-related, hockey-themed puzzles, problems, games and info designed to educate students in a fun and exciting way.

"We think this is going to be a fun and educational way to present hockey to kids in Northeastern PA," said Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett. "The workbook students are getting will allow them to apply many of the concepts they learn about in school, but in a new, fun way. The Oct. 5 game gives us a chance to celebrate both the importance of STEM and the excitement of Penguins hockey."

Schools that wish to participate in the Penguins' first-ever 'Learn With Hockey' game can contact David Casey at (570) 208-5419 or e-mail at dcasey@wbspenguins.com.

