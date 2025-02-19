Moose Hold on in Third to Top Laval

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (16-28-1-1) secured a 5-4 win over the Laval Rocket (31-14-2-1) on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday.

Dominic Toninato opened the scoring for the Moose at 14:03 on the power play. Logan Mailloux answered for the Rocket two minutes later, evening the score at 1-1. Domenic DiVincentiis made 13 stops on 14 shots for Manitoba, and Connor Hughes made six saves on seven shots in the Laval crease.

Ben King re-established the Manitoba lead 1:19 into the second period. Jaret Anderson-Dolan added a goal of his own four minutes later, making it a 3-1 game for the Moose. Alex Barré-Boulet and Mailloux scored a pair of goals for the Rocket just 70 seconds apart to tie things up at 3-3 heading to the final frame. DiVincentiis made five saves on seven shots for Manitoba, and Hughes made six stops on eight shots in the Laval net.

C.J. Suess put the Moose up 4-3 a minute into the third period. Jaret Anderson-Dolan then netted his second goal of the game 1:36 later to make it a 5-3 game for Manitoba. Laval called Hughes to the bench for the extra attacker in the final minutes to attempt a late comeback. Noel Hoefenmeyer scored with 56 seconds left in regulation, cutting the Moose lead to 5-4. DiVincentiis held on from there to secure a 5-4 win for the Moose. He wrapped with 30 saves, and Hughes finished with 17 stops for Laval.

Quotable

Moose forward C.J. Suess

"It's always important to rebound and play up to our standards. I think we've been playing fast, playing hard and getting to the net. Ultimately just making plays."

Statbook

Dylan Coghlan (1A) has points in six straight games (5G, 5A)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (2G) has three goals through his past two games

Ben King (1G) has four points (3G, 1A) through his past five games

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket once again on Friday, Feb. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

