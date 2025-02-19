Griffins Drop Seventh of Last Eight
February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In their first game hosting Lehigh Valley in franchise history, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 5-2 to the Phantoms on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The loss marked the Griffins' seventh in their last eight outings.
Following a 28-game absence, Amadeus Lombardi took the ice for Grand Rapids in his first appearance since Dec. 1 and tallied an assist. Rookie Nate Danielson scored his fifth goal of the season, extending his point streak to three (1-2-3), while Alex Doucet cashed in his seventh of the year.
Both sides remained locked in a defensive battle before the Griffins earned their lone power play with 2:16 left in the first. Despite multiple scoring chances, Grand Rapids came up empty-handed. As the man-advantage expired, a shot from Danielson sailed wide around the boards and the Phantoms broke away 3-on-1 into the Griffins' zone. With five seconds remaining in the frame, Olle Lycksell sent a shot through the five-hole of Sebastian Cossa, giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes despite registering just three shots.
The Phantoms extended their lead in the second period when Rodrigo Abols scored on a wrist shot from the left circle at 15:47. Just 32 seconds into the final period, Lehigh Valley went on the rush and Brendan Furry made the score 3-0, the Phantoms' third unassisted goal of the contest. At 10:47, Anthony Ricard sped past the Griffins' defense and went bar down to increase the lead to four. However, Grand Rapids broke up the shutout with 7:50 left when Danielson skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot over the glove of Parker Gahagen.
The Griffins trimmed the deficit to two at 14:52 when Lombardi sent a backhanded pass to Doucet in the slot and he lit the lamp. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa with 2:52 remaining in hopes of continuing the momentum. However, with 45 seconds left, Garrett Wilson lifted the puck down the ice, scoring the empty-net goal, as the Griffins fell 5-2.
Notes *Grand Rapids committed zero penalties in the outing, marking its first game this season with no penalty kill scenarios. *The Griffins have yet to win a home game in February, as their last home-ice victory occurred on Jan. 29 against Rockford.
Lehigh Valley 1 1 3 - 5
Grand Rapids 0 0 2 - 2
1st Period-1, Lehigh Valley, Lycksell 14 19:55. Penalties-McDonald Lv (delay of game), 17:44.
2nd Period-2, Lehigh Valley, Ābols 11 (Richard, McDonald), 15:47. Penalties-No Penalties
3rd Period-3, Lehigh Valley, Furry 6 0:32. 4, Lehigh Valley, Richard 10 10:47. 5, Grand Rapids, Danielson 5 (Rafferty, Buium), 12:10. 6, Grand Rapids, Doucet 7 (Lombardi, Gettinger), 14:52. 7, Lehigh Valley, Wilson 9 19:15 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 3-13-9-25. Grand Rapids 7-15-19-41.
Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 0 / 0; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.
Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Gahagen 9-2-1 (41 shots-39 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 15-10-3 (24 shots-20 saves).
A-4,420
Three Stars
1. LV Richard (goal, assist); 2. LV Gahagen (W, 39 saves); 3. LV Furry (game-winner)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 26-19-3-1 (56 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Lehigh Valley 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley: 25-19-5-1 (56 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 21 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
