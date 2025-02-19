Reign Recall Krebs, McKay from Greenville

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the recalls of defender Dru Krebs and goaltender Dryden McKay from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Krebs, 22, is in his first professional season and has recorded 10 points with Greenville on two goals and eight assists while appearing in 48 contests.

A former sixth-round selection by the Washington Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft, Krebs spent his junior career with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, with the Okotoks, Alberta native totaling 113 points in 279 games from 2019-24 on 21 goals and 92 assists.

McKay, 27, has seen action in 35 games for the Swamp Rabbits, posting a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.910 save percentage along with a 12-7-5 record and two shutouts. While playing in his third pro year, McKay has already eclipsed his career-high with 1,922 minutes played.

A native of Downers Grove, Ill., McKay spent his first two campaigns with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. He also had a stellar 4-year NCAA career at Minnesota State from 2018-22 where he earned a combined 113-20-4 record with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage with 34 shutouts. He was the recipient of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award after establishing an NCAA Division I Men's Hockey record for single season wins (38).

Both players will join Ontario prior to Wednesday night's game in San Jose against the Barracuda, which begins at 7 p.m. inside Tech CU Arena.

The Reign return home this weekend for two contests, beginning Saturday for Black Heritage Night against San Jose at 6 p.m. The following day, Ontario hosts Monarchs Night vs. the Calgary Wranglers at 5 p.m. During the game, the Reign will honor members of the 2014-15 Manchester Monarchs who won the AHL's Calder Cup Championship.

In addition, Ontario will show its appreciation for the brave individuals who battled the recent fires across the Los Angeles area by inviting all first responders in Southern California out to enjoy that night's game at Toyota Arena.

Tickets for this weekend's Black Heritage Night and Monarchs Night, as well as all remaining Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

