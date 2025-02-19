Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors head to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights in game five of an eight-game season series. Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against Henderson this season.

LOOKING BACK

Twice in the third period the Condors rallied from a goal down to force overtime, but eventually fell 4-3 in a five-round shootout. Phil Kemp scored for the second straight game and Seth Griffith had two helpers.

NEW BAR SET

Kemp's goal was his seventh on the season, a new career high. He has played 247 games in a Condors sweater, fifth in the AHL era behind Brad Malone, Josh Currie, Luke Esposito, and Seth Griffith. The latter ties Esposito for third in games played tonight with his 289th with Bakersfield.

LEADING THE WAY

Griffith is tied for 4th in the league scoring race with 44 points (15g-29a) on the campaign. He has 14 points (4g-10a) over his last 11 games. He is on a current seven-game point streak (2g-8a).

SEE YA SAVVY

Matthew Savoie was summoned to Edmonton on Monday and practiced with the Oilers yesterday. Though not officially recalled, he and Derek Ryan are practicing with the team as the 4 Nations tournament wraps up. Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch intimated in his media availability after practice that Savoie would play and make his Oilers debut at some point on the upcoming road trip this weekend.

DEALING IT

Tonight's expected starter, Collin Delia, is 4-2-1 in his last seven decisions dating back to December 21. He suffered a loss to Tucson in his last outing, stopping 16/19 shots, which broke up a stretch of five consecutive games with at least a .903 save percentage. He stopped 21 of 23 in a home win over Henderson on January 29.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has eight points (3g-5a) in his last seven games. He is also +13 over his last 11 games and has not been a minus in any of them.

A RARE ONE-GOAL LOSS

Three times last week, Bakersfield was tied with 10 minutes left in regulation and went 0-2-1, all one-goal losses. The team is 10-3-8 in one-goal games overall.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Condors penalty kill was a perfect 6/6 on Sunday. Overall, the team is 20th at 81.4%.

ROAD LIFE

Bakersfield is 11-8-4 on the road this season.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen is t-12th among AHL d-men in scoring with 27 points (5g-22a) on the season.

HERE'S HENDERSON

The all-time season series between these two squads has tilted in the Condors favor since the Knights entered the AHL in the shortened 2020-21 season. Bakersfield is 26-10-2 against Henderson, and 10-6-2 in Nevada.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-5 (.700) when scoring the first goal of the game.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is tied with Tucson for the final playoff spot with 48 points each. The Condors have two games in hand and are sixth in the division with a .533 points percentage. Tonight's slate of games has Tucson in Coachella Valley, Abbotsford in San Diego, and San Jose down in Ontario.

KNIGHTS MAKING A PUSH

Henderson has won 10 of 13 games to pull themselves within shouting distance with 23 games remaining in the regular season. Raphael Lavoie has six goals in his last five games and nine points over that span. The Silver Knights have scored at least four goals in five of their last six contests.

UP NEXT

San Diego comes to town this weekend for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway. Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m.

