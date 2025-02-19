Comets Victorious against Senators, 5-2

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - On Wednesday night, Utica battled the Belleville Senators for the final time in the regular season. In the 8th and final matchup between the two North Division rivals, Utica was hoping to inch closer in the standings against a team that is directly above them. Wednesday's game was a rematch of Monday night in Belleville when the two teams combined for 104 penalty minutes. As expected, inside the Adirondack Bank Center, the Comets fans were eager to see another heated game-- this time with the Comets on top. During the game, the home team let a two-goal lead slip away but they were pugnacious enough to fight back for it and skate away with a 5-2 win.

In the opening period, the Comets opened the scoring after a goal by Nolan Foote who planted himself in front of Leevi Merilainen, the goaltender for the Senators. Foote found a loose puck and jammed it into the Belleville net at 1:14. It was his 16th goal of the season, and the assists were given to Colton White and Max Willman.

Brian Halonen scored his 17th of the season to extend the Comets lead to 2-0 in the middle frame on a turning backhander that was placed just under the crossbar at 4:15. Jack Malone and Austin Strand were added as assists on the tally. Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators to slice the Comets lead to 2-1 at 14:40 as he lifted the puck blocker side and in on Comets netminder, Nico Daws. Max Willman iced the game with an empty net goal with 54 seconds left to give

During the final period, the Senators Garrett Pilon tied the game 2:20 on the powerplay but the Comets roared back after Nathan Legare deflected a Santeri Hatakka shot at 3:13 for a 3-2 Utica lead. It was his 7th of the season as the crowd rose to their feet after once again achieving a lead. Mike Hardman added the insurance goal with his wrister that beat Merilainen at 8:44 for his 13th of the season bringing the Comets to a 4-2 lead and Max Willman added an empty net goal to make it 5-2 and seal the victory.

The Comets head to the road to play Providence and Bridgeport on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM and 5:00 PM respectively. The team heads back home to take on the Rochester Americans Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

