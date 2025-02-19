Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for Vital Showdown

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack travel to Western Massachusetts this evening for a vital showdown in the Atlantic Division playoff race against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the fifth and final meeting between the sides at the MassMutual Center. The season series concludes on Feb. 28 at the XL Center.

The Thunderbirds have controlled the season series to this point, winning six of the first eight matchups (6-2-0-0). Most recently, the Thunderbirds took a 3-2 decision on home ice on Jan. 26.

Nikita Alexandrov opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game, tipping in a Matthew Kessel shot from the right-wing point. At 7:49, Kessel deflected a centering pass from Alexandrov at the top of the crease, making it 2-0 for the Thunderbirds.

Brennan Othmann got the Wolf Pack on the board 3:01 into the second period, striking on the power play. Anton Blidh tied the game 3:19 into the final frame, taking a centering pass from Connor Mackey in the slot and beating Colten Ellis while the sides battled four-on-four.

Matthew Peca's 100 th career AHL goal came at 8:27, breaking the tie. While on the power play, Peca perfectly deflected a point shot from Samuel Johannesson from between the hashmarks, making it 3-2. The goal would stand as the game-winner.

In addition to their win on Jan. 26, the Thunderbirds have claimed victories of 5-2 on Dec. 27 and 4-1 on Nov. 30 on home ice in the head-to-head series.

At the XL Center, the Thunderbirds defeated the Wolf Pack 5-2 on Oct. 27, 4-2 on Nov. 23, and 3-1 on Jan. 12.

The Wolf Pack took a 6-5 decision on home ice on Oct. 18 and blanked the Thunderbirds 7-0 at the MassMutual Center on Dec. 31.

The Wolf Pack are 2-6-0-0 head-to-head against the Thunderbirds this season, and 1-3-0-0 at the MassMutual Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday afternoon.

Othmann opened the scoring 4:42 into the hockey game, firing a shot from the right-wing wall that clipped the stick of Matt Kiersted and found the back of the net. Lucas Edmonds then made it 2-0 at 6:15, backhanding home a rebound from the top of the crease for his fourth goal of the season.

Mike Benning tied the game with two goals in less than ten minutes, however. Benning made it 2-1 at 6:52, firing a shot from the right-wing side that snuck by the left pad of Dylan Garand. Benning then beat Garand over the left shoulder from the right-wing circle at 15:39.

Garand was terrific in the second period, making 22 saves to keep the game tied through 40 minutes. The 22 shots allowed by the Wolf Pack were the most in a single period this season.

Othmann restored the lead at 10:12 of the third period, blasting home a one-timer from the right-wing circle off a pretty cross-ice pass from Matthew Robertson. His 12 th goal of the season came on the team's first shot of the frame.

Guarding the lead in the final minutes, Bo Groulx was whistled for slashing, giving the Checkers a six-on-four advantage. John Leonard tied the game at 19:30, potting a rebound for his 20 th goal of the season to force overtime.

In the extra session, a turnover by the Wolf Pack set up the Checkers for the dagger. C.J. Smith fed Kyle Criscuolo in the right-wing circle, where the veteran buried the game-winning goal at 2:29 to complete the comeback.

The Wolf Pack surrendered a season-high 49 shots in the loss. The club fired just 18 shots on goal, tied for the fewest in a single game this season. They also managed just 18 shots on Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Checkers.

Blidh and Groulx lead the Wolf Pack in goals with 15 each on the season. Alex Belzile, meanwhile, leads the club in points with 43 (14 g, 29 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped their second straight game on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the Rockford IceHogs.

Joey Anderson opened the scoring 1:04 into the hockey game, potting his tenth goal of the season to get the IceHogs on the board. Matt Luff tied the game with his 15 th goal of the season at 18:17, but Brett Seney responded 32 seconds later at 18:49 to give the home side a 2-1 edge.

Anderson's second goal of the game came 5:19 into the middle frame, extending the lead to 3-1 for the IceHogs. Two quick goals from the Thunderbirds would tie the game, however, sending the sides to the final period knotted 3-3. Hugh McGing struck at 12:55 to draw the Thunderbirds within a goal, then Peca tied the tilt at 14:56 with his 18 th goal of the campaign.

A relatively even third period between the foes had the game trending towards overtime, but late in regulation Andreas Athanasiou was able to snag two points for the home side. The veteran forward struck at 18:01, potting his seventh goal of the season to give the IceHogs the lead for good.

Athanasiou's goal handed the Thunderbirds their second straight regulation loss with the game-winning goal coming in the final two minutes of the game.

Peca leads the Thunderbirds in both goals with 18 and points with 39 (18 g, 21 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Feb. 21, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

