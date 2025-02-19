Hartford Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forwards Blake McLaughlin and Brett Budgell and defensemen Carter Berger and Ryan Siedem from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, forwards Brett Berard, Brennan Othmann and Jake Leschyshyn, and defenseman Matthew Robertson, have reported to New York to participate in practice with the Rangers.

They join goaltender Dylan Garand, who was recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday.

Boyko, 22, has appeared in 25 gamers with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 15-5-5 with a .921 save percentage, a 2.43 goals-against average, and two shutouts. In two games with the Wolf Pack, Boyko is 1-1-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

The native of Drumheller, AB, collected a 32-save shutout in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

McLaughlin, 24, has scored 23 points (10 g, 13 a) in 29 games with the Bison this season. He is currently third on the club in goals, and fifth in points.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, has also skated in four games with the Wolf Pack, recording two assists. In 64 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and San Diego Gulls, he has scored five points (1 g, 4 a).

McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79 th overall, by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He inked a contract with the Wolf Pack on Aug. 12.

Budgell, 23, has dressed for 37 games with the Bison this season, scoring 30 points (11 g, 19 a). He currently sits second on the team in both goals and points.

The native of St. John's, NL, has appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has dressed for 21 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Iowa Wild, scoring an assist.

Budgell signed a one-year deal with the Wolf Pack on Oct. 20. He attended training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) after signing with the Bison on Sep. 26.

Berger, 25, has recorded 24 points (5 g, 19 a) in 47 games as a rookie this season with the Bison. The native of North Vancouver, BC, currently leads the Bison in points by a defenseman and is fourth overall on the club in scoring.

The former University of Connecticut Husky and Western Michigan University Bronco signed as a free agent with the Wolf Pack on May 30.

Siedem, 23, has skated in 36 games with the Bison as a rookie this season, scoring 16 points (3 g, 13 a). He has also appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack, recording an assist.

The native of Madison, NJ, signed with the Wolf Pack on Mar. 25 after completing his NCAA career with the University of Notre Dame. He appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 campaign.

