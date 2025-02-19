American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators defenseman Donovan Sebrango has been suspended for six (6) games and Utica Comets defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been suspended for two (2) games following their actions in a game between the teams on Feb. 17.

Sebrango was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 for leaving the players' bench during an altercation. He will miss Belleville's games tonight (Feb. 19) at Utica; Friday (Feb. 21) at Rochester; Sunday (Feb. 23) and Monday (Feb. 24) at Cleveland; and Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 vs. Manitoba.

Osipov will miss Utica's games tonight (Feb. 19) vs. Belleville and Friday (Feb. 21) at Providence.

Toronto Marlies forward Matthew Barbolini has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Laval on Feb. 17.

Barbolini will miss Toronto's games Friday (Feb. 21) at Syracuse and Saturday (Feb. 22) at Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.