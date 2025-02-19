Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 19, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Maine Mariners.

Maier, 24, has appeared in 15 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 3.11 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder has appeared in 10 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, notching a 6-2-2 record and a 2.66 goals against average.

The Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last July.

