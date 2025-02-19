Wolf Pack Drop 5-3 Decision to Springfield Thunderbirds

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack outshot the rival Springfield Thunderbirds 40-22 on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Despite that advantage, the Wolf Pack dropped a 5-3 decision as the Thunderbirds went three-for-three on the power play.

For the second straight meeting, Nikita Alexandrov opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, on the first power play of the night for the Thunderbirds, entered the zone before connecting with Aleksanteri Kaskimäki along the left-wing wall. Kaskimäki returned the puck to Alexandrov, who cut to the goal and beat Louis Domingue with backhander just 1:29 into the game.

Anton Blidh drew the Wolf Pack even at 14:20, potting his 16 th goal of the season. Applying all kinds of pressure in the offensive zone, the Wolf Pack were able to strike when Nathan Sucese found Blidh in the slot. There, he beat Vadim Zherenko with a clean shot for his second goal in as many visits to Springfield.

Connor Mackey was whistled for a cross-checking minor at 17:01, giving the Thunderbirds their second power play of the game. On the skater advantage, Kaskimäki took a pass in the slot from MacKenzie MacEachern and beat Domingue for his tenth goal of the season.

Despite a good push from the Wolf Pack in the opening minutes of the second period, it was the Thunderbirds who extended their lead. Matthew Peca took a centering pass from Matt Luff and beat Domingue by the right pad at 12:56, making it 3-1 for the home side.

Less than a minute later, Scott Harington was whistled for tripping, giving the Wolf Pack their second power play of the game. The Wolf Pack's power play responded with their fifth goal of the season against the Thunderbirds when Mackey fired a shot from the blueline that snuck by Zherenko at 15:33.

The goal was Mackey's fourth of the season, and his sixth point (1 g, 5 a) against the Thunderbirds.

The two-goal lead was restored 6:26 into the third period when Alexandrov struck for the second time on the power play. The veteran gained possession in the left-wing circle and snapped a shot over the right shoulder of Domingue.

The goal, the third on the power play for the Thunderbirds, would prove to be the game-winning strike.

The Wolf Pack pushed late, attacking both six-on-four and six-on-five. On the six-on-five advantage, Sucese fed Alex Belzile in the left-wing circle. There, the veteran forward blasted home a one-timer at 17:30 to make it 4-3.

The goal was Belzile's 15 th of the season.

After regaining the offensive zone and pulling Domingue for the extra attacker, the Wolf Pack pushed for the tying goal but were unsuccessful. Harrington chipped the puck out to center ice, where Luff collected it and hit the empty net at 18:36.

