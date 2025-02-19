Monsters Team up with Black Girl Hockey Club for Girls Clinic at Halloran Park

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to welcome the Black Girl Hockey Club to Cleveland on Friday, February 28, in conjunction with the team's Black Heritage Celebration that night. Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) is a national non-profit organization that brings together people of all genders, ages, races and sexualities in order to support Black women and celebrate the sport of hockey. BGHC has worked with other teams including the Professional Women's Hockey League and the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Together, the Monsters and BGHC will host a special clinic at Halloran Park Skating Rink welcoming 40 sixth grade girls from the Cleveland Metropolitain School District for an open skate followed by a Question & Answer segment made up of women that work for Rock Entertainment Group as well as BGHC's Renee Hess who founded the group in 2018. The clinic at Halloran Park will take place on Friday, Feburary 28 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. ahead of the Monsters game at Rocket Arena later that evening at 7:00 p.m. Halloran Park is the City of Cleveland's only public rink and home to the Monsters Learning and Recreation Center dedicated in 2021. Media interested in covering the clinic can reach out to a Monsters representative HERE.

"Black Girl Hockey Club is so excited to partner with the Cleveland Monsters and be a part of this very special Black Heritage celebration," said Hess. "It is always a good time getting out in local spaces and sharing our love of hockey with folks from various communities."

Hess will attend the Monsters vs. Charlotte game that night as the VIP Puck Drop guest and also join play-by-play announcer Tony Brown on Rock Entertainment Sports Network during the first intermission.

Following the game, BGHC will host their first meet up for members and allies in Cleveland with a postgame skate on the ice at Rocket Arena. Ticket packages can be purchased for the game and meet up HERE for $25 with $5 going back to BGHC. The ticket package also includes a one-of-a-kind t-shirt featuring a cobranded design that will also be found on the warm up pucks used in the game. Fans can purchase the pucks for $25 through the team's starting at 7:00 p.m. on February 28 while supplies last.

