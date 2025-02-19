Monsters Shut out by Americans in Rochester 4-0

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-0 on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-4-4 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Rochester's offense exploded in the middle frame with goals from Zachary Mesta at 3:16, Brett Murray at 7:45 and Noah Ostlund at 12:39 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 3-0. The Amerks added a shorthanded, empty-net tally from Ostlund at 15:54 bringing the final score to 4-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves in defeat while Rochester's Devon Levi stopped 26 shots for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Belleville Senators at noon on Sunday, February 23, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

ROC 0 3 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

ROC 29 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 25 3 14-9-5

ROC Levi W 26 0 17-6-2

Cleveland Record: 26-15-4-4, 4th North Division

Rochester Record: 31-14-3-1, 2nd North Division

