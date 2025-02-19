Game #48 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (22-21-2-2) at Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-17-1-5)

February 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 8 p.m. MST, Acrisure Arena, Coachella Valley, CA

Referees: #92 John Lindner, #93 Phillip Kasko

Linespeople: #37 Brett Martin, #96 Michael McBain

The Tucson Roadrunners (22-21-2-2) wrap up their seven-game road trip Wednesday with a matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-17-1-5) at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST.

Tucson enters the contest with points in three of its last four games and a 3-2-0-1 record through the first six games of the trip. The Roadrunners earned three of a possible four points in Henderson last weekend, falling 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday before bouncing back with a 7-4 win Sunday. It was Tucson's highest-scoring game of the season and most goals in a game since an 8-6 victory over San Jose on Dec. 20, 2023.

With Sunday's win, Tucson moved past the Bakersfield Condors into seventh place in the Pacific Division, holding the final playoff spot despite both teams being tied with 48 points. Coachella Valley sits in fourth place with 58 points.

The Firebirds are coming off a 4-3 win over Bakersfield and have won five of their last seven games. Their recent matchups have been tightly contested, with five of their last six decided by just one goal.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 against Coachella Valley this season. After dropping the first two meetings in November, Tucson responded with a 4-1 win in its last trip to Acrisure Arena on Jan. 8.

Three things:

Leaders on the Road

Defenseman Robbie Russo and forwards Sammy Walker and Kailer Yamamoto lead the Roadrunners in points during the road trip with six each. Russo has posted three goals and three assists over this stretch and has recorded a point in five of the last six games. He is currently on a personal season-best four-game point streak, matching his previous mark from Nov. 16-26. Yamamoto enters Wednesday's matchup riding a three-game point streak with one goal and four assists, bringing his road trip total to one goal and five assists in five games. Walker, who scored his third goal as a Roadrunner on Sunday, has also contributed three assists.

Point Streak Watch

Seven Roadrunners enter the matchup with active point streaks. In addition to Russo and Yamamoto, forward Curtis Douglas has recorded assists in back-to-back games, while assistant captain Travis Barron has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season. Rookie Julian Lutz, who netted his first career goal on Sunday, is on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A). Forward Ryan McGregor also assisted on Lutz's goal, marking his first time tallying points in consecutive games this season (1G, 2A). Meanwhile, forward Aku Räty extended his point streak to a season-high three games with an assist on Sunday, giving him one goal and two assists in that span. It's his first three-game point streak since March 13-17, 2024. Impact Performances

Three Roadrunners recorded multi-point efforts in Sunday's 7-4 victory. Curtis Douglas notched two assists, his first multi-point game of the season, bringing his total to three assists in the last two games and six points (6A) in the last seven. Forward Egor Sokolov added a goal and an assist for his eighth multi-point game of the season, ranking second on the team behind Yamamoto's 11. His goal was also his eighth on the road, trailing only Cameron Hebig (10). Josh Doan led the way with three points (2G, 1A), marking his second consecutive multi-point performance. He recorded five points over those two games (3G, 2A) before being recalled to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

What's the word?

"Dougie (Curtis Douglas), he's been playing awesome. He's a great dude and a great teammate. I'm thankful to be his teammate. He plays a major role on this team, from fighting to playing strong in the D-zone. He has that offensive touch as well. He's a guy who can play every role and contribute in many different ways, which is very special. It shows his character and how versatile he is."

Roadrunners Goaltender Matthew Villalta on forward Curtis Douglas' first two-point game of the season

Number to Know:

10 - With Sunday's win over the Silver Knights, the Roadrunners extended their streak of earning points in road games when scoring four or more goals to 10 straight contests (9-0-0-1). Tucson has won nine of those 10 games and remains unbeaten in regulation when hitting the four-goal mark away from Tucson Arena. The trend holds strong at home as well, where the Roadrunners have won seven of 10 such games with a 7-1-1-1 record, bringing their overall mark in those situations to an impressive 16-1-1-2.

Latest Transactions:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 forward Josh Doan was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) Monday, Feb. 17 goaltender Jaxson Stauber was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) Monday, Feb. 17 goaltender Dylan Wells was recalled from the Allen Americans (ECHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Acrisure Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or at the Roadrunners official watch party at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers located at 7315 N Oracle Rd.

