Moose Fall to Toronto 5-1

October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (0-1-0-0) opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Marlies (1-0-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies got on the board first with a goal through traffic off the stick of Brett Seney. That gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 17:27. Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin was solid the rest of the way and held off a bevy of Marlies chances as the period ticked down. After the first, Toronto led 1-0 and were up in shots 15-6.

The Marlies struck again midway through the period, this time off the stick of Josh Ho-Sang. The forward gave Toronto a 2-0 lead at the 11:30 mark of the middle frame. The Moose fired back and were rewarded with their first goal of the season from Mikey Eyssimont. Cole Maier found Eyssimont with a gorgeous no-look feed. The forward made no mistake and ripped the puck into the back of the net. That made it 2-1 Marlies at 15:14. In the final minute of play the Marlies got on the board off a third time off a power play blast from the aforementioned Ho-Sang. The Moose exited to their dressing room trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes and down in shots 21-16.

The third period saw a multitude of Moose chances but, the squad was unable to solve Marlies goaltender Erik Kallgren. Toronto added a goal from Joey Anderson for the 4-1 lead. With Berdin pulled and the Moose looking for a late spark, Seney got a hold of the puck and found the empty net for a 5-1 lead. That tally would end the contest. The Moose went to their dressing room on the wrong side of a 5-1 decision. Final shots on goal saw the Moose lead the Marlies 35-26.

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont's goal was his first in a Moose uniform.

Luke Johnson posted six shots on goal

Kristian Reichel tied a career high with six shots on net

Quotable

Forward Mikey Eyssimont

"We want to try and find a win every time we're on the road. Tomorrow is a big game for sure."

What's Next?

The Moose will face the Marlies for the second time in as many days. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm CT. Listen to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, or Moosehockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Watch for free on AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.