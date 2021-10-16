Moose Fall to Toronto 5-1
October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (0-1-0-0) opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Marlies (1-0-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies got on the board first with a goal through traffic off the stick of Brett Seney. That gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 17:27. Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin was solid the rest of the way and held off a bevy of Marlies chances as the period ticked down. After the first, Toronto led 1-0 and were up in shots 15-6.
The Marlies struck again midway through the period, this time off the stick of Josh Ho-Sang. The forward gave Toronto a 2-0 lead at the 11:30 mark of the middle frame. The Moose fired back and were rewarded with their first goal of the season from Mikey Eyssimont. Cole Maier found Eyssimont with a gorgeous no-look feed. The forward made no mistake and ripped the puck into the back of the net. That made it 2-1 Marlies at 15:14. In the final minute of play the Marlies got on the board off a third time off a power play blast from the aforementioned Ho-Sang. The Moose exited to their dressing room trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes and down in shots 21-16.
The third period saw a multitude of Moose chances but, the squad was unable to solve Marlies goaltender Erik Kallgren. Toronto added a goal from Joey Anderson for the 4-1 lead. With Berdin pulled and the Moose looking for a late spark, Seney got a hold of the puck and found the empty net for a 5-1 lead. That tally would end the contest. The Moose went to their dressing room on the wrong side of a 5-1 decision. Final shots on goal saw the Moose lead the Marlies 35-26.
Statbook
Mikey Eyssimont's goal was his first in a Moose uniform.
Luke Johnson posted six shots on goal
Kristian Reichel tied a career high with six shots on net
Quotable
Forward Mikey Eyssimont
"We want to try and find a win every time we're on the road. Tomorrow is a big game for sure."
What's Next?
The Moose will face the Marlies for the second time in as many days. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm CT. Listen to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, or Moosehockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Watch for free on AHLTV.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2021
- Moose Fall to Toronto 5-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Abbotsford Training Camp Primer - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2021-22 Season - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield Looking to Play Opening Night Spoiler - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Look for Two Points against Tucson Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Hire Kendra Hodgdon as Manager of Marketing and Digital Media - San Jose Barracuda
- Preds Summon Ingram, Ads Recall Gahagen - Milwaukee Admirals
- Schneider Named Admirals Captain - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Justin Danforth from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Continue Busy Opening Weekend in Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Open Illinois Rivalry for 2021-22 Season Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Takes 5-4 Victory in Home Opener Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Pick up Point in Shootout Loss at Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Earn Point in Season Opener against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Open Season with 6-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.