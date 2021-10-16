Preds Summon Ingram, Ads Recall Gahagen

October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from Milwaukee. Additionally, the Admirals have summoned goalie Parker Gahagen from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Ingram closed out 2020-21, his fourth professional season, by appearing in five games for Chicago (AHL), going 1-3-1, after beginning the campaign by dressing in nine contests for Björklöven of the Swedish second league. He recorded the best statistical season of his professional career with Milwaukee in 2019-20, going 21-5-5 with a 1.92 goals-against average and .933 save percentage en route to a spot on the AHL's Second All-Star Team and a nod to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. His 21 victories in two seasons ago were tied for the third-most in the AHL, and he shared the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, which is presented to the goaltender or goaltenders who allow the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Gahagen joins the Admirals after splitting time last season with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL). In Utah he posted a 10-4-1 record with a 2.04 goals against average and a 0.929 save percentage in 17 appearances. With the Eagles he played in three contests, going 2-0 with a 2.09 GAA and stopping 77 of 82 shots he faced. The Buffalo, NY native has played 10 career games in the AHL, registering a 5-3 mark and 3.37 GAA with Colorado, Toronto, and San Jose.

The Admirals open the regular season tonight at 6 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.