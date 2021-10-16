Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch
October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Miftakhov, 21, appeared in seven games with the Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL last season recording a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder also posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in two games with Kazan during the 2019-20 season.
Miftakhov was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.
