Heat Earn Point in Season Opener against Tucson

STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind a 34-save performance from Dustin Wolf and a perfect, 5-for-5 outing on the penalty kill, the Stockton Heat (0-0-1-0) earned a point in a 1-0 overtime setback against the Tucson Roadrunners (1-0-0-0) Friday night at Stockton Arena.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw through regulation, with the Heat fighting off the Roadrunners for the opening two periods and coming on stronger in the third, with rookie forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr each generating scoring chances but getting stopped by Ivan Prosvetov, who ended the evening with a 29-save shutout.

The overtime set ended just under two minutes in, with Vladislav Kolyachonok beating Wolf to steal the extra point.

NOTABLE

Ryan Francis and Jakob Pelletier made their AHL debuts in the game.

Stockton has now earned at least a point in five of six home openers at Stockton Arena.

Dustin Wolf turned in a 34-save performance, earning third star of the night.

The game was the first for Mitch Love as Heat head coach.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 5-for-5

STK PK - 0-for-2

THREE STARS

First - Ivan Prosvetov (29 saves)

Second - Vladislav Kolyachonok (1 goal)

Third - Dustin Wolf (34 saves)

GOALIES

W - Ivan Prosvetov (29 shots faced, 29 saves)

OTL - Dustin Wolf (35 shots faced, 34 saves)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Roadrunners face off once again on Saturday, a 6 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena.

