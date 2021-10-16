Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2021-22 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced Cody McLeod, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw and Kyle Rau as team captains for the 2021-22 season. McLeod will serve as the team captain, and Mermis, Shaw and Rau will serve as alternate captains.

McLeod, 37 (6/26/84), is entering his 17th season in professional hockey and his third with Iowa. He previously served as an alternate captain of the Colorado Avalanche from 2012-2016, and an alternate captain with Iowa during the 2020-21 season. He served as the captain of the Wild for one game last year, May 14, 2021 vs. Texas. He is just 15 games away from playing in his 1,000th professional game.

Mermis, 27 (1/5/94), joined the Wild organization last year after serving as the alternate captain of the Binghamton Devils in 2019-20. He also served as the alternate captain and captain of the Tucson Roadrunners in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. He has played in 332 professional games in his career, including 304 in the AHL.

Shaw, 22 (11/3/98), is the youngest of the Wild captains. This season marks his second consecutive season as an alternate captain for the Wild. He has played in 124 AHL games, scoring 19 goals and 42 assists in his professional career.

Rau, 28 (10/24/92, will serve as a Wild alternate captain for the second time. He previously served as an alternate captain for the Wild in 2018-19 and as a captain at the University of Minnesota from 2013-2015. He has played in 302 AHL games, including 189 with Iowa. Rau played his high school and collegiate hockey in the state of Minnesota and has played in 23 games for the Minnesota Wild.

The Iowa Wild open their season tonight at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Texas Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (CT).

