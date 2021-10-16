Barracuda Hire Kendra Hodgdon as Manager of Marketing and Digital Media

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that the club has hired Kendra Hodgdon as Manager of Marketing and Digital Media.

Hodgdon will oversee all aspects of the Barracuda's marketing and digital media efforts, including brand management, staffing, and recruiting, promotions, design, theme nights, specialty jerseys, and social media strategy. Hodgdon will work with the newly hired Director of Barracuda Business Operations Eric Grundfast and Sales and Service Manager Samantha Davis in the successful completion and launch of the team's new 4,200 seat Barracuda Arena, slated to open in Aug. 2022 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

"Kendra brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and she'll be an excellent addition to our efforts," said Grundfast. "Her experience goes beyond sports which makes her an excellent candidate and we're really excited for her to come aboard."

Before joining the Barracuda, Hodgdon, 29, spent the last year working for Restoration Management Company based out of Hayward, Calif. Her responsibilities included marketing support, analytics tracking, advertisement strategy, giveaways, photography, videography, editing, and more.

Before working for the Restoration Management Company, the native of Salisbury, Maryland served as a Catering and Marketing Manager for Sodexo Quality of Life Services at Kansas State University Athletics in Manhattan, Kansas from Mar. of 2019 to Feb. of 2020. While she was in that position, she was quickly promoted to Field Marketing Specialist of 30 Northern California accounts for four months before the Covid-19 global pandemic began.

Hodgdon's professional marketing experience started before she finished earning her degree at the College of Charleston in 2018 as she was part of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival Creative Team from 2017 through 2018.

Hodgdon, who currently resides in Campbell, will officially begin in the office in late October.

The future 4,200 seat Barracuda Arena is set to be complete in the summer of 2022 and is part of a 400,000 square-foot expansion of Sharks Ice at San Jose, which will make the facility the largest of its kind in North America.

