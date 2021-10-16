Schneider Named Admirals Captain

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the winger Cole Schneider has been named team Captain for the 2021-22 season.

Schneider becomes the 16th players to serve as full-time team Captain since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 and just the fourth to do so as a forward.

In his first full season with the Admirals in 2019-20, Schneider was second on the team in scoring with 46 points courtesy of 18 goals and 28 assists, despite missing nine games with injury. His 17 power-play points were tied for the best on the club and he was fourth in the AHL with a +25 rating. Acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on January 15, 2019, Schneider has totaled 68 points (28g-40a) and is +27 in 78 games in an Admirals sweater.

The University of Connecticut alum has skated played the 2020-21 campaign with the Texas Stars where he tallied 28 points (11g-17a) while skating in 36 games. In 579 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Texas, the Hartford Wolfpack, Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators, he has accumulated 439 points (179g-260a) and 254 penalty minutes. He has also skated in six NHL contests, all with the Buffalo Sabres, recording an assist in the process.

In addition, defenseman Matt Donovan and Matt Tennyson and forward Michael McCarron will wear the "A" on their jerseys as alternate captain.

The Admirals open the regular season tonight at 6 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.

