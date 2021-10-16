Islanders Get Point in the Road at Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (0-1-0-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, secured their first point of the season on Saturday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Providence Bruins (1-0-0-0) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Andy Andreoff scored his first goal with the Islanders and Ken Appleby was remarkable with 42 saves including 19 stops on 19 chances in the second period. Both Andreoff and Arnaud Durandeau earned a point for the second time in as many games to begin the season.

Providence struck first in its season opener when Tyler Lewington beat Appleby with a lengthy shot from the blue line at 7:03 of the first period. Jack Ahcan found Lewington at the right point and the seventh-year defenseman, who signed with the Boston Bruins in July, guided a shot towards the net that was altered on its way.

Andreoff and the Islanders answered in the final five minutes of the opening period to tie the game at 1-1, and eventually force overtime. Durandeau created a rush in transition and set up a charging Andreoff, who rushed to the slot and beat starting goaltender Troy Grosenick's glove at 15:25. Cole Coskey also logged an assist in his second game of the season.

The Islanders produced 15 or more shots in the first period for the second straight game, outshooting Providence 16-11 through 20 minutes, but the Bruins responded with a 19-7 mark in the second. However, both Appleby and Providence backup Kyle Keyser were strong, and the 1-1 score carried into the third. Keyser took the reins from Grosenick during the first intermission following a lower-body injury to the Bruins starter.

A tightly-contested third period also featured sturdy goaltending, forcing overtime and eventually a three-round shootout. Keyser denied both Otto Koivula and Mitch Vande Sompel, while Jack Studnicka and Jesper Froden each scored for the Bruins.

Bridgeport finished the night 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. Providence outshot the Islanders 44-35, while Andreoff's goal and seven shots-on-target led the way for both sides.

Next Time Out: The Islanders conclude their busy opening weekend slate tomorrow afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. It will be the first of 12 meetings between the Islanders and St. Louis Blues' top affiliate. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 20 minutes prior to puck drop.

