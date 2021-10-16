Henderson Takes 5-4 Victory in Home Opener Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights were victorious in their season-opener, taking a 5-4 victory against the Colorado Eagles in the shootout Friday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the Colorado goal early in the first period, which was quickly followed by a goal from the Eagles. Henderson answered with a Jack Dugan goal to take the lead. Colorado tied it up 2-2 with nine seconds left in the first period. The second period went back and forth, until a slapshot from Daniil Miromanov made it 3-2, HSK. His was followed quickly by another Eagles goal, tying the contest once again. Entering the third, Colorado got one past Logan Thompson at the 3:45 mark. Lynden McCallum notched one at 4:26, tying up the game for a third time, propelling the game into OT. A close 5-4 shootout win gave the Silver Knights a victory in their home opener.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

