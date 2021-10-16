Eagles Pick up Point in Shootout Loss at Henderson

LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Colorado Eagles netted a pair of power-play goals and outshot the Henderson Silver Knights 51-26, but it was not enough, as Colorado fell in a shootout, 5-4. Eagles forward Mikhail Maltsev and Kiefer Sherwood each registered a goal and an assist, while goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced in the shootout loss.

Henderson would get off to a hot start to begin the game, as forward Pavel Dorofeyev wrapped behind the Eagles net and bounced a shot of the back of Annunen, sending it into the cage. The tally would give the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge just 1:18 into the contest.

The Eagles would summon a quick answer when forward Cal Burke fielded a pass from behind the net from Andreas Wingerli and slammed the puck home from the low slot to tie the game at 1-1 at the 3:21 mark of the first period.

A power play for Henderson would put the Silver Knights back in the driver's seat, as forward Jack Dugan collected a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle and snapped it past Annunen to give Henderson a 2-1 lead with 9:02 left to play in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Matching minors to Dennis Gilbert and Maxim Marushev late in the period set up a 4-on-4 situation on the ice and Colorado would take advantage of the open ice. Some quick transition from the neutral zone allowed Maltsev to dish the puck to the top of the right-wing circle where Sherwood would rifle a wrister past Knights goalie Logan Thompson. The goal would square the score at 2-2 with only eight seconds remaining in the opening frame and the two teams would head to the intermission still deadlocked at 2-2.

After withstanding an onslaught of pressure to begin the second period, the Silver Knight would once again jump on top when forward Daniil Miromanov launched a slapshot from the top of the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and give Henderson a 3-2 edge at the 9:13 mark of the middle frame.

For a third time in the contest the Eagles would generate an answer, as a power play set up Maltsev to tie the game in jaw-dropping fashion. After taking a pass at the side of the Knights net, Maltsev would pull the puck between his legs before flipping a shot over the shoulder of Thompson to knot the game at 3-3 with 8:40 remaining in the period.

Colorado would go on to outshoot Henderson 12-7 in the second stanza and the two teams would head to the break still tied at 3-3.

The Eagles earned their first and only lead of the evening when defenseman Jacob MacDonald hammered a one-timer from the right-wing circle past Thompson to give Colorado a 4-3 advantage at the 3:59 mark of the third period.

The lead would be short-lived, as a breakaway for Silver Knights forward Lynden McCallum would tie the game at 4-4 just 27 seconds later.

With the game still even after 60 minutes of regulation, the contest would shift to a sudden-death overtime. The Eagles would outshoot Henderson 8-4 in the extra session, but neither team would be able to produce a game-winner.

The subsequent shootout would see forward Martin Kaut net Colorado's only tally, while the Silver Knights collected goals from Dorofeyev and Peyton Krebs to earn the victory.

Thompson picked up the win in net, turning aside 47 of the 51 shots he faced. The Eagles finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while Henderson went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

Colorado will return to action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, October 17th at 5:00pm MT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

