IceHogs and Wolves Open Illinois Rivalry for 2021-22 Season Tonight in Rosemont

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs visit the Chicago Wolves and open their in-state rivalry tonight at 7:00 CT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Tonight is the first of a 12-game head-to-head season series between the two long-time rivals.

Hello Old Friend

The Rockford IceHogs renew their in-state rivalry with the Chicago Wolves tonight after closing the 2020-21 season with three consecutive meetings against their long-time foe. The IceHogs went 3-8-0-0 against the Wolves last season and hold an all-time record of 77-65-10-4 over their 14-year history.

For the First Time in a Long Time

The IceHogs travel to Allstate Arena for the first time since early March 2020. Before the 2019-20 season was officially cancelled, the IceHogs battled the Wolves in their last game of the season, a 3-2 overtime loss at Allstate Arena on Mar. 8, 2020. The Hogs went 6-2-1-0 against the Wolves in the abbreviated season. Last season, the Wolves hosted opponents at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, their practice facility, in Hoffman Estates.

Close Calls vs. Chicago

Six of the 11 meetings the head-to-head series between the IceHogs and the Wolves last season were decided by a single goal. The IceHogs were 2-4-0-0 against the Wolves in one-goal games this season and 9-6-1-0 overall.

Hot Hogs vs. Chicago Return for New Year

Forwards Dylan Mclaughlin, D.J. Busdeker and Chris Wilkie return for the IceHogs this season after successful 2020-21 campaigns, especially against the Wolves. McLaughlin (3G, 5A) and Busdeker (1G, 7A) tied for the team lead vs. Chicago with eight points each and Wilkie was a close second with seven points (3G, 4A).

The Rockford IceHogs continue their season-long, six-game, season-opening road trip on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday!

2021-22 Regualr-Season Records:

Rockford: 0-1-0-0, 0 points (2nd, Central Division)

Chicago: 0-0-0-0, 0 points (T-3rd, Central Division)

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 12-19-1-0, 25 points (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 21-9-1-2, 45 points (1st, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

3-8-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

77-65-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

