Heat Look for Two Points against Tucson Saturday
October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Saturday, October 16, 2021
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (0-0-1-0; t-3rd Pacific) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (1-0-0-0; t-1st Pacific)
LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, Calif.
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker.
HEAT INDEX
While the Heat were eager to hit home ice in Stockton this season, the offense was chilled on Opening Night to the tune of a 1-0, overtime setback against the Tucson Roadrunners. Despite the shutout, the Heat extended their successful run in home debuts to now having at least a point in five of the six all-time in the first home game of the season at Stockton Arena.
BIG BAD WOLF
Despite not coming up on the winning end Saturday, rookie netminder Dustin Wolf helped lead the way for the Heat to snag a point with a 34-save performance, good for third star of the night. Wolf made 24 stops over the game's first 40 minutes and then held his clean sheet through the end of regulation before conceding the game's only goal nearly two minutes into overtime.
KILLS PAY THE BILLS
On a busy night for the penalty kill, the special teams unit answered the call with a perfect, 5-for-5 performance down a skater on Friday. The Heat killed off three penalties in the opening frame and two in the third en route to notching a point. Stockton is just two seasons removed from topping the AHL in PK performance and will look to build on the strong start.
EVEN IS ODD
The Heat are now 3-9-2-0 dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season when tying opponents in special teams scoring.
INTO THE FIRE
Friday's game was the first taste of AHL action for Jakob Pelletier and Ryan Francis, and it was the first game in a Heat sweater for four players, including defensemen Kevin Gravel, Nick DeSimone and Andy Welinski as well as forward Ryan Olsen.
CHASING THE ROADRUNNERS
For the fourth time in five campaigns when the Heat and Roadrunners have played, the team from Tucson took the first contest of the season series. Stockton is 2-1-1-0 in the four 'game twos' between the clubs and will look to bounce back from the season-opening setback when the teams face off Saturday night.
