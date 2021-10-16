Monsters Use Late Dramatics to Best Crunch in 5-4 Win

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 1-1-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters took control in the opening frame starting with a tally from Justin Scott at 7:18 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Gabriel Carlsson. Meyer followed with a goal at 10:11 off assists from Jake Christiansen and Scott to send Cleveland into the first intermission leading 2-0. Yegor Chinakhov scored his first North American tally at 8:16 of the middle frame with helpers from Tyler Angle and Tyler Sikura, but Syracuse's Jimmy Huntington notched a marker at 11:32 to cut Cleveland's lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes. Huntington completed a natural hat trick with his second goal at 1:56 of the final frame followed by a power-play tally at 2:54 to tie the game 3-3 for the Crunch. Syracuse's Cole Koepke put the visitors in the lead at 6:04, but Meyer forced the game into overtime with a shorthanded marker at 18:48 off feeds from Gavin Bayreuther and Angle. Liam Foudy secured the 5-4 victory for the Monsters 1:59 into the extra frame with an assist from Bayreuther.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 21 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 1 - 5

SYR 0 1 3 0 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/1 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

SYR 31 1/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube W 27 4 1-0-0

SYR Alnefelt OT 21 5 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 1-1-0-0, 5th North Division

Syracuse Record: 1-1-0-0, 2nd North Division

