Monsters Use Late Dramatics to Best Crunch in 5-4 Win
October 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 1-1-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Monsters took control in the opening frame starting with a tally from Justin Scott at 7:18 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Gabriel Carlsson. Meyer followed with a goal at 10:11 off assists from Jake Christiansen and Scott to send Cleveland into the first intermission leading 2-0. Yegor Chinakhov scored his first North American tally at 8:16 of the middle frame with helpers from Tyler Angle and Tyler Sikura, but Syracuse's Jimmy Huntington notched a marker at 11:32 to cut Cleveland's lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes. Huntington completed a natural hat trick with his second goal at 1:56 of the final frame followed by a power-play tally at 2:54 to tie the game 3-3 for the Crunch. Syracuse's Cole Koepke put the visitors in the lead at 6:04, but Meyer forced the game into overtime with a shorthanded marker at 18:48 off feeds from Gavin Bayreuther and Angle. Liam Foudy secured the 5-4 victory for the Monsters 1:59 into the extra frame with an assist from Bayreuther.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 21 saves in defeat.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Belleville Senators on Friday, October 22, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 1 - 5
SYR 0 1 3 0 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 0/1 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
SYR 31 1/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube W 27 4 1-0-0
SYR Alnefelt OT 21 5 1-1-0
Cleveland Record: 1-1-0-0, 5th North Division
Syracuse Record: 1-1-0-0, 2nd North Division
