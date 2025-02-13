Moose Double up Texas

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (14-26-1-1) secured a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars (26-15-3-0) on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 7-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Sunday.

Dylan Coghlan opened the scoring for the Moose less than three minutes into the opening frame, to give the Moose an early 1-0 lead. Coghlan struck again on the power play to double Manitoba's lead halfway through the frame. Cameron Hughes put the Stars on the board with a power play goal in the final four minutes of the period, cutting the Moose lead to 2-1. Domenic DiVincentiis made six saves on seven shots in the Manitoba net, and Remi Poirier made seven stops on nine shots in the Texas crease.

Kyle McDonald scored seven minutes into the second period to tie the game 2-2. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby scored a power play goal in the final two minutes of the frame, to re-establish Manitoba's lead at 3-2 heading to the third. DiVincentiis made nine saves in the Manitoba crease, and Poirier made 14 stops in net for Texas.

Ben King added a goal 1:39 into the final frame, extending the Manitoba lead to 4-2. DiVincentiis fought off 15 shots from the Stars to secure a second consecutive win for his club. Poirier finished with 23 saves in net for Texas, and DiVincentiis wrapped with 30 stops for Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose forward Ben King (Click for full interview)

"We're feeling great. Texas is a great team obviously, they're at the top of the standings, so for us to beat a team like that just gives us more confidence. It shows us the way we need to play against every team we face."

Statbook

Dylan Coghlan (2G) has five points (4G, 1A) through his past two games

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1G) has three goals through his past two games

Elias Salomonsson (1A) has three assists through his past two games

Ben King (1G. 1A) has registered five points (3G, 2A) in four appearances against the Texas Stars this season

What's Next?

The Moose face the Texas Stars once again on Friday, Feb. 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

