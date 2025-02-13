Belliveau Returns to WBS, Murashov Reassigned to Wheeling
February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Isaac Belliveau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, Pittsburgh has reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.
In 21 games with the Penguins this season, Belliveau has registered seven points (1G-6A). The 22-year-old rookie scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 2 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Belliveau was drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Pittsburgh. Last year - his first season as a pro - he topped Nailers defensemen with 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points. His 14 goals were also good for third among ECHL rookie blueliners. This year, in a six-game stint with Wheeling, he gathered six points (1G-5A).
Murashov was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He is 6-0-0 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season with a 1.99 goals against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.
Murashov is also 15-3-1 with Wheeling. That record featured a 13-game win streak that lasted from Nov. 6 until it was broken in overtime on Jan. 8. It was the longest winning streak by a goalie in Nailers history, and the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history.
Overall, the 20-year-old sports a 2.41 goals against average and .919 save percentage as a Nailer.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 14, when the team takes on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a Valentine's Day matchup at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop for the next installment of the turnpike rivalry is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
