Bowman Nets Two as Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds, 5-4

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 5-4, at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday evening. Forward Braeden Bowman netted two goals to reach 11 on his rookie season. He now leads the Silver Knights in goals scored.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Coachella opened the scoring with a goal from Nelson at 4:59 in the first period.

Mitch McLain scored his fourth goal in his last five games to tie the game at one with around four minutes remaining in the frame. He was assisted by Jakub Demek and Jake Bischoff.

Nyman gave the Firebirds a 2-1 lead with a goal in the final seconds of the period.

Bowman found the back of the net to tie the game at two around eight minutes into the second period. He was assisted by Mason Morelli and Calen Addison. Shortly after, Riley McKay got his fourth of the season. McLain and Demek picked up the assists on the play.

With 4 minutes remaining in the period, McKinnon tied up the game 3-3.

Assisted by Dysin Mayo and Demek, Bowman scored his second of the game with 1:35 remaining.

Early in the third period, Jakub Brabenec made it a two-goal lead with an unassisted breakaway, his seventh of the season.

Henman scored, bringing the Firebirds within one.

Despite Coachella outshooting the Silver Knights 14-5 in the third period, goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 13 of 14 in the final frame to secure a 5-4 Silver Knights victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb 15 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Sunday, Feb 16 | 5:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Wednesday, Feb 19 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

Friday, Feb 21 | 5:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

Saturday, Feb 22 | 4:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Saturday, February 15, for a game against the Tucson Roadrunners. Fans can watch on FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

