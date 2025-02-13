Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: February 13th, 2025

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 18 and 19 and now sit at 20-22-4-1 on the season. The club is five points out of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

This weekend, the Wolf Pack head to North Carolina for the final time during the regular season. The club is looking for just it's second three-game winning streak of the season.

Saturday, February 15 th, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16 th, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Checkers will meet for the sixth and seventh times this season on Saturday and Sunday. These will be the final two meetings in Charlotte this season.

The head-to-head season series concludes on Apr. 16 at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack hold a 4-1-0-0 edge in the season series, having taken each of the first four meetings. The club downed the Checkers 4-2 on Nov. 15 and 5-4 in the shootout on Nov. 19 at the XL Center. The club swept their two-game visit to Charlotte in January, winning 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 18 and 3-0 on Jan. 19.

Chad Ruhwedel potted the overtime goal on Jan. 18, while Alex Belzile notched the game-winning tally in the victory on Jan. 19.

The Checkers picked up their first victory in the season series in the last meeting on Feb. 7 at the XL Center. Cooper Black made 20 saves to pick up his third shutout of the season in the 3-0 triumph.

Justin Sourdif opened the scoring 11:33 into the hockey game, making his way into the slot and beating Louis Domingue for his ninth goal of the season. The goal would prove to be the game-winning tally.

Rasmus Asplund made it a 2-0 game 54 seconds into the second period, sniping a shot from the right-wing circle.

Will Lockwood made it a 3-0 game 8:05 into the third period, snapping home his eighth goal of the season from the left-wing side.

The Checkers, with the victory, are now 1-2-1-1 in the season series.

All-time, the Wolf Pack are 5-19-2-1 in Charlotte in the regular season. They are 2-0-0-0 at the Bojangles Coliseum this season.

Quick Hits:

- Defenseman Erik Brännström, acquired by the parent New York Rangers from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, recorded his first two points (1 g, 1 a) with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday night against the Bridgeport Islanders.

- Forward Brennan Othmann notched his second six-on-five goal of the season on Wednesday night, tying the game 3-3 and forcing overtime. The second-year forward scored his first overtime winner of the season 4:18 into the extra session, completing Hartford's comeback.

- Wednesday night's win was the second straight victory for the Wolf Pack in which they surrendered the game's first goal and trailed after 20 minutes of play.

- Wednesday night's win was the second time this season that the Wolf Pack have scored a victory when trailing after 40 minutes.

- The Wolf Pack fired 25 shots on goal during the third period on Wednesday night. That is the highest number of shots in a single period for the club this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.